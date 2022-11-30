Bryan church serving thousands through mobile pantry

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the rise in prices everywhere, The Kingdom Focus Ministries is continuing to serve thousands in Bryan/College Station through its mobile food pantry. It’s been in existence for nearly two years and has supplied over 3,000 family food bags and over 17,000 children’s bags. The church has also given away hundreds of pounds of meat, vegetables, fruit, milk, eggs and bread.

The mobile pantry serves the community bi-weekly. One of the pantry’s coordinators, Francis Whiting, said they don’t have a structured route on delivery days but drive where God directs them.

“We have prayer in the van and pray that God leads us where the need is because that’s what we’re doing, meeting the needs of the people,” Whiting said.

The pantry team has seen an increase of people in need over the last four months as prices have risen and kids have been home for holiday breaks.

“Going out two weeks ago, we saw a whole lot of that,” Whiting said. “They just didn’t have enough food even for Thanksgiving.”

Like the families in need, the church has also been impacted by the rise of grocery prices as they buy a majority of the food that’s donated. This hasn’t slowed down the pantry though, according to Whiting.

“In the meantime of us waiting on the Lord to bring in what we need, He’s just blessed us abundantly,” Whiting said.

The coordinator said they’ll continue to serve the community and trust that God will provide as challenges arise.

If you’re in need, you can contact the church at 979-985-0498 or 979-422-7507.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.