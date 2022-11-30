Bryan Police warn residents about porch thefts during holiday season

By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Record numbers of people shopped online this Cyber Monday.

Websites saw over 11 billion shoppers buy products.

Bryan Police say this is around the time they start to see calls about packages being stolen from porches, but they say there are a few preventative measures residents can take

“Request signatures on delivery, leave a note in the delivery option to hopefully place it in a little more discrete location. Also having a doorbell camera can help deter that from happening,” said Bryan Police Public Information officer Kole Taylor.

Officers also suggest you look out for your neighbors and report unusual activity.

“If you see a car that may be suspicious, maybe following a mail truck through your neighborhood, give us a call so we can come check it out and make sure that they’re supposed to be there they’re not trying to get your packages that were delivered,” said Taylor.

Bryan Police are also warning about disposing of empty boxes that held items like televisions or video game consoles.

That is also a way to let thieves know what items you have in your home.

