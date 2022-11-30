Buff City Soap promotes healthy skin all year long

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the last day of November, which means the last day of National Healthy Skin month but soap makers at Buff City Soap say you should strive for healthy skin all year long.

Julia Evans from Buff City Soap says their shop has soaps for all different skin types and textures, and all of their products are plant-based.

“Everything we have in our store is plant-based and handmade. We actually use plant-based fragrances in our products. No harsh chemicals, so it’s great for sensitive skin.”

Evans says they stay away from the harsh chemicals you would find in a competitor brand. She says those additives can clog your pores.

At Buff City Soap, all soaps are handmade on the spot. Evans says, come in, take a seat at the makery counter, watch the soap makers in action, or you can help them out. “We have over 30 scents in our store, you can customize to any scent in the store,” shared Evans.

According to Evans, Buff City Soap is known for its bar and laundry soap, but they also carry bath bombs and salts, body butter, and a variety of plant-based products for men. She says you can get all items scented or unscented.

Buff City Soap is open Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM, and Sundays from 12 PM to 6 PM.

Buff City Soap has two locations: 1167 Farm to Market Road in College Station, and 960 US Highway 290 in East Brenham.

