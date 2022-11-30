Bush Library Director retires after 30 years, becomes library volunteer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After 30 years, the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Director is retiring. A retirement party Tuesday night brought out dozens to celebrate the retirement.

Warren Finch began working for the National Archives 34 years ago, before being transferred to Bryan College Station. Finch says he always had plans to retire after celebrating the library’s 25th anniversary. But he says he has no plans to leave the area that he and his family call home.

Finch says opening day on November 6, 1997, was his favorite memory working at the library. But, there are many to look back on.

“Mrs. Bush did a program for us every year on literacy, where we had 600 kids in the auditorium and another 100,000 watching online. President Bush had all kinds of world leaders here. But they were a great couple to work with that were not demanding they let us do our job. And they were always very, very supportive.”

Finch says he will continue to spend time around the library as a volunteer one day a week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.