Consol runs past Bryan 74-57 in crosstown showdown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat Bryan 74-57 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

The Tigers led 45-21 at halftime before cruising to the 17-point victory. The Tigers jumped out to a 20-7 lead before the Vikings answered to trail 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Consol was led by Kaden Lewis with 16 points, Zaylen Duren with 14 points, and Lachauncey Thomas with 10 points.

Chris Maxey led the Vikings with 15 points and 7 rebounds. TJ Johnson added 14 points and 6 rebounds.

Consol will play in the Mansfield Spring Creek Tournament starting Thursday. Bryan will be at the Grand Oaks Tournament starting Thursday.

