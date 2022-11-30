Consol runs past Bryan 74-57 in crosstown showdown

Consol's Kaden Lewis rises up for a dunk against Bryan
Consol's Kaden Lewis rises up for a dunk against Bryan(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat Bryan 74-57 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

The Tigers led 45-21 at halftime before cruising to the 17-point victory. The Tigers jumped out to a 20-7 lead before the Vikings answered to trail 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Consol was led by Kaden Lewis with 16 points, Zaylen Duren with 14 points, and Lachauncey Thomas with 10 points.

Chris Maxey led the Vikings with 15 points and 7 rebounds. TJ Johnson added 14 points and 6 rebounds.

Consol will play in the Mansfield Spring Creek Tournament starting Thursday. Bryan will be at the Grand Oaks Tournament starting Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles Clay and Trisha Meyer are both facing charges related to the sale of a giraffe...
The sale of a giraffe in Robertson County turns into a criminal investigation
Kyle Field
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
A missing College Station teen was found safe Tuesday.
Update: missing College Station teenager safely located
Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver

Latest News

Aggies return to Reed Arena to host SMU Wednesday
Aggie men's basketball returns to Reed hosting SMU
Aggie men's basketball returns to Reed hosting SMU
Bryan police warn residents about package thieves
Bryan Police warns residents about package theives
Centerville store has money stolen from atm
centerville store has money stolen from atm