Create something new for the holidays

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the time of year when you may find yourself baking a lot more than usual. Although this is typical for the holiday season, Melissa Brune, the owner of Lissa’s Restyled Sip & Shop in Caldwell, said it’s important to be prepared and organized. Meaning that you should give yourself time to make or buy dishes for each event you’ll attend.

Brune recommends organizing your recipes, adding something new each year and making things ahead of time. Items like pie crusts, bread, spreads and even bacon can be prepared a few days before putting your dishes together. If you’re in a time crunch, Brune said that’s the time to utilize bakeries and support local businesses.

“You don’t have to justify it,” Brune said. “Everybody’s busy. To us, it’s a compliment for you to come and let us be a part of your day.”

If you haven’t found “something new” to make this holiday season, Brune recommends making a sweet and savory board. Of course, meat and cheese boards are popular, but something that incorporates sweet and savory flavors can be fun and different. She used a marble board, but you can create one on the board of your choosing.

Brune created the sweet portion of the board using buttercream icing, cinnamon rolls and fudge.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The savory side consisted of a maple bacon dip with fresh bacon crumbles on top, smoked butter, unsalted butter and jams. She added slices of jalapeno cheddar Tabata bread, sweet bread yeast rolls and molasses bread.

You can see the final product below. The shop owner said the board can be made for an event or gathering at any time of the day.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

For more information on Lissa’s Restyled Sip & Shop or to order a dish for an upcoming gathering, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.