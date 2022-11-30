CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit.

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to the suspects who were later found cruising in the parking lot of another hotel on University Drive.

College Station police stopped the car and arrested the three men inside. Officers say inside the car they found four stolen catalytic converters, saws, and marijuana.

Arrested were Robert Arscott, 19, of Houston, Javorre Stone, 18, of Cypress, and Demarion Moore, 19, of Houston. In addition to the theft charges, they each face charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Moore and Arscott were charged with possession of marijuana. Stone was also charged with evading arrest and failure to ID.

Arscott told an officer they come to College Station to “make some money” and later admitted that meant stealing catalytic converters.

