CUTE: Zoo welcomes snow leopard cub to outside habitat

The Metro Richmond Zoo is excited to announce the birth of a female Snow leopard named Alakhai. (Source: Richmond Metro Zoo)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A zoo in Virginia has officially welcomed a new addition to its snow leopard exhibit.

According to the Richmond Metro Zoo, a female snow leopard named Alakhai is old enough to begin exploring her outside habitat after being born in a private den in August.

Zoo officials say guests can now view the 3-month-old cub playing with her mother.

Alakhai and Elsa love to play, run and wrestle together. The zoo says Elsa is an experienced mother and very protective of her cub.

Alakhai is described as having a feisty demeanor and a big personality for her little body. She still nurses from her mom but has begun to eat some meat.

The Metro Richmond Zoo said it participates with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ species survival plan for snow leopards to help protect the endangered animal.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles Clay and Trisha Meyer are both facing charges related to the sale of a giraffe...
The sale of a giraffe in Robertson County turns into a criminal investigation
Kyle Field
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
A missing College Station teen was found safe Tuesday.
Update: missing College Station teenager safely located
Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver

Latest News

Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill
As the weather turns cold, many people will begin pulling the space heater out of the closet,...
Fire officials warn of space heater dangers as temperatures drop
With the deadline to buy gifts approaching, 1000 Angels still need to be adopted.
Angel Tree deadline approaching with 1000 kids still in need
Three Texas A&M choirs are coming together for a combined Christmas concert
Texas A&M choirs to perform combined holiday concert