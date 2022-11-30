Go on an adventure with Dr. Seuss characters at Creature Chronicles Winter Mini Camp

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a way to keep the kids entertained during winter break, send them on an adventure through the oceans, space, and everything in between.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History’s Creature Chronicles Winter Mini Camp is happening Monday, December 19 through Friday, December 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children ages 4 to 12 can join Dr. Seuss characters to explore topics that encourage understanding and appreciation of the natural world through interactive lessons, crafts, and games. From A Whale of a Tale to Out of Sight until Tonight, each day features one of the exciting books in The Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library series.

“This theme was an easy pick for us,” Education Coordinator Maria Lazo said. “This is a series where we feature a specific author or series of children’s books and then from each book, we elaborate on the natural world that’s discussed in the book.”

To register your children for camp, click here.

Pre-registration is required for your child to attend, and one-half of the total registration fee is needed to hold your child’s space. Museum programs fill quickly, so you are encouraged to register early.

