Layden Robinson Named to SEC Community Service Team

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Texas A&M football’s Layden Robinson was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday morning. 

Robinson has dedicated his time to the Brazos Valley community on a number of occasions, including volunteering at Twin City Missions where he served meals, cleaned up trash and wiped down walls and windows, while also helping to mop floors and clean flower beds. He has also participated in the Texas A&M Athletics Sports Day event, joining other student-athletes to volunteer with the local Boys and Girls Club, teaching different sports and creating football activities for the children to participate in. 

On the field, Robinson made 20 consecutive starts at right guard for the Aggies. The Manvel, Texas, native helped clear the way for 1,000-yard rusher Devon Achane this season, who tallied five 100-yard games, including a career-high 215 yards in the season finale against No. 6 LSU. Robinson is also in good standing in the classroom and is set to graduate in December of 2022, earning his bachelor’s degree in communications.

