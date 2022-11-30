Lufkin tops Rudder in battle of unbeatens

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers lost their first game of the season after a 71-51 loss to Lufkin Tuesday night at the Armory on the Rudder High School campus.

Rudder got a game high 21 points from Kentun King, while Kevin Holmes added 10, Daniel Price tossing in 8 and Brandon Cooks contributing 6.

Brandon Walker had 20 points for Lufkin (4-0) as the Panthers remained unbeaten on the year.

Rudder (3-1) will step back on the court Thursday to take part in the Madisonville Tournament. The Rangers will play Mexia at noon and 11th ranked Crockett in Class 3A at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles Clay and Trisha Meyer are both facing charges related to the sale of a giraffe...
The sale of a giraffe in Robertson County turns into a criminal investigation
Kyle Field
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
A missing College Station teen was found safe Tuesday.
Update: missing College Station teenager safely located
Marcus Joshua was convicted of Capital murder for the Dec. 6, 2020 robbery and killing of a...
Bryan man sentenced to life in prison for Capital murder conviction

Latest News

Consol's Kaden Lewis rises up for a dunk against Bryan
Consol runs past Bryan 74-57 in crosstown showdown
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Rudder vs Lufkin boys basketball
Rudder vs Lufkin boys basketball
Achane named Maxwell Award Player of the Week
Achane named Maxwell Award Player of the Week