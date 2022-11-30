Madison County pantry sees spike in need as new facility is built

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been about eight months since Madisonville’s Son-Shine Outreach Center moved into a temporary facility after a tornado ruined its building. Although the new building is almost complete, the community’s need continues to grow.

“We were blessed to find this building,” Lisa Wamsley said. “It was a blessing at a time of need but as you can see, our pantry is very, very low right now and it’s still tight.”

Wamsley, the center’s coordinator, said they’ve seen a 30% rise in clients every month for the last three months. The coordinator said a spike in clients is typical around this time of year, but this is way more compared to previous years.

“We have a lot of older people that are on a fixed income,” Wamsley said. “That’s not going up. We all know whether we’re working or not, that’s not going up not with respect to fuel prices, grocery prices, and electricity prices.”

The center is also seeing a rise in its other services including clothing, prescription, rent, and utility assistance.

Clients are able to get food from the pantry once a month, which amounts to about seven to ten days worth of food. The amount a family receives varies on the pantry’s stock. Right now, Wamsley said the stock is low.

Along with Madisonville, the Son-Shine Outreach Center serves Bedias, Iola, Leona, Normangee, and Centerville. This means a lot of families will be depending on the center, even more, when students are out of school for Christmas break.

“There’s nothing that will melt your heart more than seeing a child get excited about a can of ravioli,” Wamsley said. “To see a child get excited about the box of food that they get. When that happens, when a child that young gets excited about that food you know they’re not getting food on a regular basis.”

The coordinator said her team is hoping to collect 30,000 pounds of food at the Food for Families Food Drive, on Dec. 7.

“We want to meet that need, and we’d love to say nobody in this area goes hungry,” Wamsley said. “That’s what we want to say.”

For those currently in need, Son-Shine Outreach Center volunteer Kelly Wells said they still want to serve in any way possible.

“Don’t be shy,” Wells said. “Don’t be embarrassed. We’ve all been in a bad spot, and that’s what we’re here for, to help the community.”

