Madison County pantry sees spike in need as new facility is built

The Son-Shine Outreach Center's clientele will increase even more when students get out of...
The Son-Shine Outreach Center's clientele will increase even more when students get out of school for Christmas break.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been about eight months since Madisonville’s Son-Shine Outreach Center moved into a temporary facility after a tornado ruined its building. Although the new building is almost complete, the community’s need continues to grow.

“We were blessed to find this building,” Lisa Wamsley said. “It was a blessing at a time of need but as you can see, our pantry is very, very low right now and it’s still tight.”

Wamsley, the center’s coordinator, said they’ve seen a 30% rise in clients every month for the last three months. The coordinator said a spike in clients is typical around this time of year, but this is way more compared to previous years.

“We have a lot of older people that are on a fixed income,” Wamsley said. “That’s not going up. We all know whether we’re working or not, that’s not going up not with respect to fuel prices, grocery prices, and electricity prices.”

The center is also seeing a rise in its other services including clothing, prescription, rent, and utility assistance.

Clients are able to get food from the pantry once a month, which amounts to about seven to ten days worth of food. The amount a family receives varies on the pantry’s stock. Right now, Wamsley said the stock is low.

Along with Madisonville, the Son-Shine Outreach Center serves Bedias, Iola, Leona, Normangee, and Centerville. This means a lot of families will be depending on the center, even more, when students are out of school for Christmas break.

“There’s nothing that will melt your heart more than seeing a child get excited about a can of ravioli,” Wamsley said. “To see a child get excited about the box of food that they get. When that happens, when a child that young gets excited about that food you know they’re not getting food on a regular basis.”

The coordinator said her team is hoping to collect 30,000 pounds of food at the Food for Families Food Drive, on Dec. 7.

“We want to meet that need, and we’d love to say nobody in this area goes hungry,” Wamsley said. “That’s what we want to say.”

For those currently in need, Son-Shine Outreach Center volunteer Kelly Wells said they still want to serve in any way possible.

“Don’t be shy,” Wells said. “Don’t be embarrassed. We’ve all been in a bad spot, and that’s what we’re here for, to help the community.”

For more information on the Son-Shine Outreach Center and its services, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles Clay and Trisha Meyer are both facing charges related to the sale of a giraffe...
The sale of a giraffe in Robertson County turns into a criminal investigation
Marcus Joshua was convicted of Capital murder for the Dec. 6, 2020 robbery and killing of a...
Bryan man sentenced to life in prison for Capital murder conviction
Cecily Anne Aguilar
Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty to felony charges for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s murder
Arrested were Robert Arscott, 19, of Houston, Javorre Stone, 18, of Cypress, and Demarion...
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
Kyle Field
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation

Latest News

Backpack Program at the Brazos Valley Food Bank
BackPack Program works to end childhood hunger in Brazos Valley
Canned good at food pantry.
Food pantries in Robertson County aim to put a dent in food insecurity
Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people
Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people using services
The Brazos Valley Food Bank’s senior Outreach program works with senior serving organizations...
Senior outreach program helping elderly in the Brazos Valley