“No Razor November” campaign raises funds for young cancer fighter

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Five years ago, the Navasota Police Department put together the “No Razor November” campaign to raise awareness of cancer and its effect on families.

“We found a way to raise funds for a family in need, to help offset some of their medical expenses, especially here at Christmas time,” Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks said.

This year, the City of Navasota and the Navasota Police and Fire Departments participated in “No Razor November to raise money for 5-year-old Gabriel Goode, who recently returned to school after a hard-fought battle with hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer that attacks one in one million children.

“This is a great way to spur comradery between the employees of the departments. In a way, ‘No Razor November’ now contributes to Operation Blue Santa, which is run by the Navasota Police Department. This is a come and go event. The difference is that ‘No Razor November’ is a special program, so that it helps families affected by cancer every single day,” Weeks said.

Weeks says he believes other cities and departments should look into implementing similar campaigns.

