Personalize, Decorate the Howdy-Holly Day Tree for the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council and Visit College Station have partnered to bring the area a creative space to decorate and hang their customizable ornaments.

The group invites you to decorate ornaments for the Christmas tree at the Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate.

Economic Development Manager for Visit College Station Brian Piscacek says the partnership has been doing this event for the last couple of years and says it’s easy to get involved.

Piscacek says there will be a tree to hang up the ornaments, all you have to do is download the form, print it out, and create.

“They can bring them back to our office, and we can laminate them, and get them ready to go for the tree and the event itself, " said Piscacek.

In addition to the decorated tree, the economic development manager says, there will also be a vendor’s market with close to 60 vendors in attendance, live music with additional entertainment, and for the cost of $15, there will be a sip and snacks, dine around event.

“Take advantage of what Northgate has to offer. Basically, you pay one price and you get to go around sampling food and drinks options from a variety of Northgate merchants.”

If you would like to create an ornament, just follow these simple steps:

1. Download the ornament sheet here.

2. Decorate your ornaments however you like.

3. Scan and email your finished ornaments to bpiscacek@cstx.gov or drop them at the Visit College Station office at 614 Holleman Drive East, Suite 1100.

4. See your ornaments displayed on the tree at Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate on December 10.

The deadline is December 2, 2022. For more information, email Economic Development Manager for Visit College Station Brian Piscacek at bpiscacek@cstx.gov.

