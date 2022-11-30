Texas A&M choirs to perform combined holiday concert

Holiday Spirit of Aggieland is the one night all three A&M choirs perform together
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the choral celebration of the season.

All three Texas A&M choirs, Century Singers, Women’s Chorus and Singing Cadets, are coming together for a combined concert.

Caroline Cordova with Women’s Chorus and Maggie Lipscomb with Century Singers joined News 3 at Noon to share details about the event.

Holiday Spirit of Aggieland is Sunday, December 4 at 3 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Tickets are available through the MSC Box Office for $8 in advance, $10 at the door, or free for TAMU students with a valid student ID.

For more information, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu or choralactivities.tamu.edu.

