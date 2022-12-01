Advocates raise awareness of missing teens and explains how Ambert Alerts work

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Ambert Alert Network of the Brazos Valley and Unbound Now Bryan College Station are raising awareness and educating residents about what may seem like an increase in endangered person alerts.

Over the last few months, there have been several missing or endangered alerts issued for Brazos County and surrounding Brazos Valley counties.

Advocates with the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley say while the increase in alerts seems more frequent they attribute it to greater collaboration and communication between law enforcement agencies, nonprofits, the media, and the community.

“I think we are doing a better job of notifying the public about these types of cases, so I think we’re being more consistent in getting that word out to the public,” said Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley Executive Director Chuck Fleeger.

Fleeger says it’s also important to know the differences between the types of alerts.

Amber alert must meet strict criteria and is only used when there is an abduction of a child under 18 and that child is in danger of serious harm or death, however, an endangered alert covers a wider variety of situations like children that left home voluntarily.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, only a law enforcement agency can issue a regional or statewide Amber Alert. The missing child must be 17 years of age or younger. The law enforcement agency believes the missing child has been abducted. This means the child was either unwillingly taken from their environment without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian, or taken by the child’s parent or legal guardian who commits an act of murder or attempted murder during the time of the abduction. The law enforcement agency believes the child is in danger of serious bodily harm or death. The law enforcement agency has conducted an investigation that has verified that an abduction has taken place or ruled out alternative explanations and sufficient information is available to distribute to the public that could assist in locating the abducted child, suspect or the vehicle used in the abduction.

Fleeger says an endangered alert covers a wider variety of situations like children that left home voluntarily. Endangered alerts are often used for children and teens that leave home voluntarily. Despite why a child is missing Fleeger says their missing until found.

“A child, even if they’re referred to as a runaway, they’re still a missing child and we can assume that we know the circumstances of why they’re missing based upon that label,” said Fleeger.

Studies show that children and teens that leave voluntarily often face several risk factors, including child sex trafficking, drug and alcohol involvement, mental health condition, suicidal tendencies, gang involvement, and online enticement, among many others, and although alerts may be bothersome to some advocates say they’re vital to finding missing children.

“If an individual is running away they’re now in survival mode and in order to survive they’re at risk to utilize, specifically with sex trafficking utilize themselves to survive,” said Unbound Executive Director Amanda Buenger. “It is important that when there is a runaway for our partners like Amber Alert and other law enforcement partners to help alert the community, to be aware of these potential individuals so we can help identify and make sure that they stay safe.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.