Aggies men hand SMU 84-63 loss as winning streak grows to 3

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Henry Coleman III tossed in 23 points and Wade Taylor IV added 13 as the Texas A&M men’s basketball team beat SMU Wednesday night 84-63 at Reed Arena.

The Aggies shot 49 % for the game, scored 48 points in the paint and turned 19 Mustang turnovers into 24 points as they extended their winning streak to 3 games.

Texas A&M will chase their fourth straight win as they hit the road for Fort Worth to take on Boise State at 6 p.m. in the Battleground 2K22 at Dickies Arena. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

