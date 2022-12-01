‘Be the Light’ for a child in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love and support, that’s why the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Central Texas stopped by the Three to encourage you to “Be the Light” and help a family in need, just in time for the holidays.

“Be the Light” is an annual, end-of-the-year campaign by the organization to help cater to families with hospitalized children.

“You can’t control when a child gets sick, and our pediatric patients are 21 and under,” shared the Senior Development Manager of the Brazos Valley location. “So we may have a Texas A&M student, we may have a NICU baby in the hospital. We are really just trying to brighten their day by providing comfort and care that they need, especially in our two family rooms in the St. Joseph’s locations”

Williams says every donor will receive what RMHC calls, recognition benefits, which include a public display of the donor’s name, and lights will be put up in a specific location, depending on the amount of the donation.

According to Williams, ABC House and Commercial Services are also donating $25 for every new light installation. If you get Christmas lights installed by ABC ‚they’ll give $25 to the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Central Texas.

Williams says anyone can donate.

For more information on the recognition benefits or to donate click here.

