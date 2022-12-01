Bricker, Robinson earn SEC Rider of the Month Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M equestrian standouts Lisa Bricker (Reining) and Alexis Robinson (Horsemanship) were named the Southeastern Conference Rider of the Month in their respective events, the league announced Thursday.

Bricker, a Temecula, California, product registered an undefeated mark in November (2-0) and averaged a score of 72.25 in Reining. The graduate student defeated Auburn’s Caroline Buchanan, 71.5-67, to earn Most Outstanding Performer honors before ending the fall schedule with a victory over Fresno State’s Shelby Robinette, 73-71.5.

Robinson posted an undefeated record in November (1-0-1) and averaged a score of 76.25 in Horsemanship. The Indianapolis native capped the fall slate earning MOP recognition after defeating Fresno State’s Emily Maul, 78-77.5. Prior to the first career MOP ride, Robinson tied Auburn’s Madison Parduhn, 74.5-74.5.

No. 4 Texas A&M is 4-3 (1-2 SEC) after the fall slate and kicks off the spring schedule at home against South Dakota State on Jan. 27.

