Bryan High Orchestra prepares for holiday concert and electric light show

The Bryan High School orchestra preparing for it's annual Electric Light Orchestra Concert on Monday December 5, 2022.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After months of preparation, the Bryan High School Orchestra is ready to wow visitors Monday, December 5, at its annual electric light performance.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center located at 800 South Coulter Avenue in Bryan.

Tickets are a donation of $5 per seat and can be purchased online ahead of the event.

The talented students will perform many classic Christmas favorites, holiday rock music, and more.

School leaders say students have been preparing all year for the concert and are excited about performing in front of their families, peers, and the community.

To purchase tickets or for more information click here.

