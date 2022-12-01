Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen

The Bryan Police is seeking information about the location of 17 year old Cassandra Shali...
The Bryan Police is seeking information about the location of 17 year old Cassandra Shali Meave. She was last seen about 11:30 pm on Sunday November 27, 2022 in the 4700 blk of Tiffany Park Circle. If sighted, do not approach but rather call 911(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger.

17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.

Bryan police believe that she is in danger of harm from the people she may be with and ask anyone who sees Meave to call 911 instead of approaching her.

If you have information, call the Bryan Police Department at (979) 361-3888.

