Bryan/College Station to host Governor’s Small Business Series

Event next week to help business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs grow a business
Governor Abbott's next small business series event will be held in Bryan/College Station
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott is hosting an event in Bryan-College Station next week to connect small business owners across Texas.

Jason Cornelius with the B/CS Chamber of Commerce joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the Governor’s Small Business Series.

The Governor’s Small Business Series will provide small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen and grow a business.

Co-hosted by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism in partnership with the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Workforce Commission, it’s an opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely and relevant advice on a multitude of small business topics.

There will be a panel of experts who will discuss building a business-learn from the experts, cyber security, and funding/finance.

The event will be held Thursday, December 8 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Hilton College Station

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions.

For more information, go to bcschamber.org and click on Events.

