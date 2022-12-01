Christmas-inspired haunted house opening in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - If you attended The Navasota City Morgue Haunted House in October, there’s something else for you to look forward to this holiday season. The creators are opening the “Nightmare Before Christmas” Haunted House Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 8 p.m.

“It’s spooky October Halloween stuff and Christmas stuff combined,” manager Rebekkah Morgan said.

Each room in the haunted house is inspired by characters or scenes in the original movie. For example, one room depicts the story of Sally and her creator Dr. Finkelstein.

“She’s, all the time, trying to get away from him and be free and do what she wants,” Morgan said.

Another area highlights the movie’s mayor and his nervousness for the following year’s Halloween after not hearing from the character Jack, who helps plan.

“The mayor is starting to get a little nervous, and he’s going around town looking for him,” Morgan said.

For the Christmas-themed haunted house, characters will be portrayed by Navasota High School National Honor Society students and a portion of the house’s proceeds will go to the Navasota Library. Morgan said libraries are essential everywhere, especially in rural communities.

“It gives people a place to go,” Morgan said.

The haunted house will only be open for two weekends, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, but you can make a day out of your time in Navasota. On Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be a fortune teller at the haunted house from noon to 8 p.m. The city is also hosting its 3rd Annual Historic Downtown Navasota Sip & Shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Dec. 10, there will be a Christmas parade at 6 p.m. in downtown Navasota along with other events.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Haunted House is a non-touch experience and will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on both weekends. The cost is $5 for kids and $10 for adults, and tickets will be sold at the door. For more information on the haunted house, click here.

