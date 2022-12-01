College Station Rotary Club to hold annual Clothing for Kids event

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -89 children will be receiving $175 for clothing as part of this year’s Clothing for Kids event hosted by the Rotary Club of College Station.

Kids will be able to shop the isles of Target early Saturday morning on December 3.

“Especially with prices going up with the way they have been going, so many families can have very little for Christmas and so this is our attempt to help extend their season a bit and give them some joy too,” Bob Brick of the Rotary Club of College Station said.

Funding for the event came from a fundraising effort last month at Napa Flats called Pizza for a Purpose.

Target in College Station, along with the non-profit Books and a Blanket, and Outback Steakhouse in College Station helped sponsor the event.

Books and a Blanket will provide books for every child and Outback will provide breakfast tacos.

