Coryell County inmate is the Texas DPS featured fugitive for December

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Escaped Coryell County inmate Brandon Wayne Hogan, already a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, is now the Texas Department of Public Safety’s December’s Featured Fugitive.

The reward for information that leads to Hogan’s arrest has been increased to $6,000 for the month of December.

Hogan, 37, escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County on September 26, 2022.

“Hogan does have violent tendencies and is considered dangerous,” DPS said.

In 2007, Hogan was convicted of an enhanced count of assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to five years of probation.

His probation was revoked the following year and he was sentenced to five years of confinement. In August 2022, he was arrested in Coryell County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, assault and criminal mischief.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos in an effort to help area residents identify the fugitive. (Coryell County Sheriff's Office)

Hogan is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, right shoulder and both arms.

He has ties to Coryell County, including the cities of McGregor and Gatesville.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

