December weather at a glance: Warmer than usual?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Today marks the first day of December and meteorological winter, and most associate that with cooler weather here in the Brazos Valley. The last month of the year is typically accompanied by a wish for colder weather and... snow.

Above average temperatures expected in the Brazos Valley throughout December. (KBTX Weather)

However, the Climate Prediction Center has other thoughts this December. The forecasters at the CPC believe that the state of Texas and the Brazos Valley will experience slightly above-average temperatures this month.

The average high temperature for the month of December is 63.4 degrees. If the CPC is correct, that means temperatures will warm up above that 63.4° mark. That could mean as high as 80 degrees or only just a few degrees above normal.

Last year had a relatively warm December as well. December 10th, 2021 was the hottest December day recorded in College Station last year. This ties with the fourth hottest December temperature ever recorded at Easterwood airport. The hottest December day ever recorded? 89°. It happened twice, 1922 and 1890.

The hottest December days recorded in College Station since record-keeping started. (KBTX Weather)

December also comes with a loss of sunlight, the shortest day of the year, and then an increase in sunlight. December 21st, the Winter Solstice, is the shortest day of the year. Daylight only extends for ten hours, twelve minutes, and forty-three seconds on the Solstice. After December 21st, the days will begin to get longer again, however ever so slightly.

Days continue to get shorter, then start to increase in length after the Winter Solstice. (KBTX Weather)

While the forecast for warmer temperatures exists, there will still be the typical back-and-forth weather over the next month. The typical cold front could come through, dropping temperatures below normal. However, as a whole, the temperatures are expected to be warmer than average.

