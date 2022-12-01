Experts say Texans should prepare for potential recession in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Reports say the Lone Star State added more than half a million jobs to the economy in 2022. Although, experts explain Texans should be prepared for economic changes in 2023.

With soaring inflation rates, economists report that it’s a good time to prepare for a possible recession in the new year. The combination of both inflation and low unemployment is unprecedented, which makes predicting the future difficult.

Julie Randolph, Banking Center CEO at Citizens Bank, told KBTX when the economic future is uncertain it is very important to be smart with your funds, especially during the holidays.

“With Christmas right now, you don’t want to overspend,” said Randolph. “Which is a thing many tend to do.”

Randolph said along with financial advice, there’s been times where job advice is needed as well.

“Not knowing what the first quarter [of work] or second quarter. I take time to explain holding back on bigger purchases to many clients. The inflation rates are holding many people back from buying cars and homes.”

After the COVID-19 recession, Texas bounced back much quicker than the United States as a whole as far as employment levels. According to Texas A&M University’s November PERC Report, Bryan-College Station sits at an unemployment rate of 3.1%. That’s the second lowest unemployment rate in any Texas MSA.

“We can’t plan for numbers to always go up. We’re going to see some numbers come down at some point and many say that’s in the new year,” Randolph said. “It’s just really important to be wise with your money if anything happens.”

Dennis Jansen, Director at the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center, said there are reports that indicate employment growth in Texas to hit over 5% at the end of 2022.

“At the same time within the past few months employment growth has been positive but at a much slower rate,” said Jansen. “So, many say next year we’ll grow even slower than this year. There is a lot of uncertainty.”

Jansen told KBTX rising inflation and hiking interest rates are partly to blame for that uncertainty.

“The inflation rate in 2022 is the worst I’ve ever seen,” Jansen said. “You have to look back at to the early [19]80′s to see worse inflation rates.”

Jansen also advises Texans to stay cautious of the changing economy.

“There’s no obvious smoking gun that says in three months there will be a recession,” said Jansen. “It’s just best to be prepared and spend wisely when we don’t know what’s coming next year. I don’t fully agree with the reports of a recession but its possible.”

