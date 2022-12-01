Festive, holiday events for adults 55+ in College Station

(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 1, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station is hosting several events that promise a jolly good time for adults 55 and older.

A holiday open house will be held Wednesday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Meyer Senior and Community Center.

A holiday party will be held Friday, December 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center.

There will also be a winter dance & games Friday, December 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Southwood Community Center.

Admission to all of these events is free to attend.

You can find out more by visiting the City of College Station’s website here.

