From the ground up: Texas A&M Agrilife making an impact across Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service has research that spans across Texas and works to lead agriculture into the future.

Jeff Savell, Vice Chancellor and Dean of Agriculture & Life Sciences, says Agrilife has embedded itself into the state.

“We have representatives in all the counties across the state of Texas and we have offices in 250 of the 254 counties,” said Savell. “Everybody is being served in a slightly different way today than what we did in the past.”

Agrilife also hopes to make the state a safer place by working with agencies during natural disasters.

“We’ve seen it change a lot in what we’re doing today, and a lot of that probably has come as Texas has had issues with hurricanes and other natural disasters. What can we do to be better prepared to be able to serve the people in the state of Texas?” said Savell.

