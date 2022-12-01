Hayes Selected to All-Region Squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas A&M forward Maile Hayes was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Third Team, the organization announced Wednesday.

Hayes, who played all 21 matches in 2022, including 14 starts, was an All-SEC First Team selection in November. She paced the Aggies’ offense with 10 goals and 25 points. She also accounted for five assists and two game-winning goals.

After a slow start to the season, Hayes picked up steam down the stretch. She earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week three times in October. Hayes is the first SEC player to ever collect the award three times in a month. In 10 SEC matches, she led the league in points (17), goals (7) and goals per match (0.70).

Hayes has been the top offensive threat for A&M during her two seasons in Aggieland. In 37 matches, she has 44 points on 17 goals and 10 assists.

