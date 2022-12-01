Kersgieter paces Kansas past Texas A&M 74-42

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KBTX) - Holly Kersgieter tossed in a season high 23 points and Texas A&M saw leading scorer Janiah Barker go down with a wrist injury early on as the Aggies suffered a 74-42 loss to Kansas (6-0) Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Texas A&M had a tough night shooting hitting only 29% from the field while Kansas shot 49%. The Aggies suffered 19 turnovers on the night.

The Aggies (4-3) have lost two in a row and will look to rebound on Sunday afternoon at 2 as they return to Reed Arena to host Morgan State.

