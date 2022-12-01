Legends Event Center to host grand opening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station community doesn’t have to wait much longer to check out the new Legends Event Center at Midtown Park in Bryan.

The grand opening is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be sports performances, inflatable bounce houses, arcade games, virtual reality, e-sports competition, catered food, drinks and concessions, face painting and more.

People can also tour Legends Event Center, which features a large indoor court/event space with space for up to 16 volleyball and eight basketball courts that can be used for a variety of activities, including gymnastics and wrestling meets, meetings, pickleball tournaments and more. The facility also houses concessions, an arcade, party rooms, an e-sports room, turf space and a flex space for smaller events.

The grand opening is free and open to the public.

For more information, go to www.bryanlegends.com.

