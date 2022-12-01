Lions hunt for their 30th straight win in the Regional Finals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week the reigning state champ lions rolled in the regional semi-finals with 53-18 win over Hitchcock.

Tomorrow Franklin will face the 12-1 cardinals in the regional finals.

Head coach Mark Fannin says Columbus is a very talented team and his team will have to compete for all four quarters.

“Columbus is a very talented football team. They are well coached. There’s not many holes in what they do,” said Fannin. They are really big up front and physical up front, on both the offensive and defensive line. We are going to have to match their physicality for four quarters and take care of the ball on offense and just see what happens.”

The Lions and Cardinals face off at Tomball ISD stadium tomorrow at 7 p.m.

