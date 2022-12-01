Make a kids Christmas dreams come true at Radio Mash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re feeling the giving spirit, Radio Mash wants your help. Radio Mash is a 5 day toy drive for kids in the Brazos Valley.

The event starts Thursday at 6 a.m. and runs through Monday at 10 a.m.. It’s located outside the Post Oak Mall in College Station.

“We’ve collected toys for kids for 39 years, between 4,000 and 7,200 kids on any given year, and it’s all for kids right here in the Brazos Valley,” John Seigler with Brazos Valley Communications said.

It’s super easy. All you have to do is drive up and drop off a toy or cash donation.

Once the toys are dropped off, they are distributed through churches and schools.

If you drop off cash, that money will be used at local businesses to buy toys for kids.

“We want kids in the community to be able to open a toy on Christmas because no matter what circumstances are going on in their life, they don’t understand their kids and it’s Christmas,” Seigler said. “We want to do our part and make sure every kid in the Brazos Valley has something to open on Christmas.”

The group they typically get the least amount of donations for is teenagers. They suggest things like footballs for teen boys and makeup for teen girls.

Seigler suggests if you have a child in your household, ask them what they would want when you are out buying presents, or just throw one extra in the bag of whatever you are getting your child.

“I speak from experience,” Seigler said. “I was once one of those kids that wasn’t going to have a Christmas and someone gave my name to a church. And I can tell you no matter how small the gift is, on Christmas day when you’re a kid, having something to open is 100 times better than having nothing open.”

