One person killed in crash near Plantersville

The crash is located at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.
The crash is located at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.(MGN)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a crash near Plantersville, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville. Law enforcement are still investigating and have not released what caused the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

Along with GCSO, the Texas Department of Public Safety is on the way. A medical helicopter is also responding to the scene.

According to Google traffic maps, traffic does appear to be slow.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police Investigating homicide
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide
Arrested were Robert Arscott, 19, of Houston, Javorre Stone, 18, of Cypress, and Demarion...
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
The Bryan Police is seeking information about the location of 17 year old Cassandra Shali...
Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Festive, holiday events for adults 55+ in College Station
Legends Event Center, Bryan TX
Legends Event Center to host grand opening
Huntsville High School evacuated, campus closed after smoke fills hallways