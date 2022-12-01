One person killed in crash near Plantersville

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a crash near Plantersville, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville. Law enforcement are still investigating and have not released what caused the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

Along with GCSO, the Texas Department of Public Safety is on the way. A medical helicopter is also responding to the scene.

According to Google traffic maps, traffic does appear to be slow.

