Shop the perfect Christmas gifts for the ladies in your life

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of Downtown Bryan’s greatest hidden gems is offering you a way to go on a Christmas shopping spree and have someone else pay for it.

Texas Rose Boutique is making Christmas shopping easier with their “wish list.”

When you walk into the boutique, ask one of the team members for a “wish list.” As you walk around the store, you’ll write down the items you’d love to see underneath the tree on Christmas morning. Then, the staff at Texas Rose Boutique will text whoever you specify on your form, whether it be your husband, your mom, or another loved one, and let them know that you stopped by and filled out a “wish list.” Your loved one can stop by and pick up the items, gift-wrapped by the boutique team, at their earliest convenience.

“You get what you want. They don’t have to hunt for it. We don’t have near as many returns. It really makes it easy for everyone,” Owner Sami Jo Catalena said.

Texas Rose Boutique also offers the perfect girls’ night event.

“Plan a private party with us. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., we’ll have drinks and snacks and a totally private shopping experience,” Catalena said.

Plus, all private party attendees receive a special discount.

“That’s just for you and your girlfriends that night,” Catalena said.

Private parties are held Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings at the store in Downtown Bryan. If you’re interested, you can call 979-822-4423 to set up up your event.

To shop Texas Rose Boutique online, visit their website here.

