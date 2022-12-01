‘Tis the season... to get your heater checked

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texans are used to seeing scalding hot temperatures and high humidity, but every once in awhile, the Brazos Valley sees sudden drops to freezing temperatures.

When that happens, the team at Barker’s Heating & Cooling wants to make sure you’re prepared.

“Often these cooler temperatures come up on us quick. It’s important to have your heating system checked and make sure the safety measures on the unit are working correctly,” General Manager Philip Burleson said.

When a member of the Barker’s team arrives for your appointment, there are several things they check for.

“We’ll check and make sure the gas pressures are right. If they have a gas furnace, we’ll make sure there are no safety issues. We make sure the unit is giving heat throughout the whole house. If it’s electric, we’ll make sure everything is safe and clean, so it doesn’t cause a fire or anything else,” Burleson said.

Burleson recommends checking carbon monoxide levels if you have a gas furnace of any type.

“If you have propane, always make sure there’s plenty of propane in your tanks,” he said.

You can call Barker’s Heating & Cooling at 979-690-2278 or visit the Barker’s website to set up an appointment.

