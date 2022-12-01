Widespread drought improvement across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist and NOAA released the updated drought monitor on Thursday morning. After the past several weeks of rain, the drought conditions look much better across the Brazos Valley.

At first glance, the drought monitor still looks to have some drought conditions remaining on the map. However, the yellow color on the monitor is not actually a classified drought “level.” The yellow represents “abnormally dry” conditions. There could be further improvement still, but conditions have improved greatly when compared to this past summer.

Austin, Washington, and Waller counties continue to be the driest region across the Brazos Valley. Most of the southwestern portions of the Brazos Valley are under level 1 out of 4 drought conditions. Austin county, however, still is experiencing moderate drought (level 2 out of 4).

Widespread improvement across the southeastern portions of Texas. (KBTX Weather)

Conditions in the state of Texas have improved as well. There is only one region of exceptional drought (level 4 of 4) remaining. The western parts of Austin are still incredibly dry.

