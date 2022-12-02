Aggieland Pets with Purpose lending a paw to help students BTHO finals

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The stress of finals can take its toll on a student’s mental health.

The sweet pets at Aggieland Pets with a Purpose are stepping up to help relieve some of that stress.

The animals will be visiting different locations on Texas A&M’s campus during the week of December 5 through December 9.

According to APWAP President, Kit Darling, they’ll be at the College of Veterinary medicine on Monday, December 5 for “Pet the Stress Away.” On Thursday, December 8, you can find them at the Zachary Complex for the “Dog Days of Finals.” On Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13, Aggieland Pets with a Purpose will be located at Evans Library, the Medical Science Library, and the Business Library.

“When the students walk in, they wonder why the animals are there. When they realize they’re there for them, they light up. We love hearing their stories about the animals they have at home that they’re excited to see during winter break,” Darling said.

You can find out more information about Aggieland Pets with a Purpose on their website here.

