Annual window decorating contest kicks off Friday night

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time for the Annual Window Decorating Contest in Downtown Bryan!

Around a dozen businesses have decorated their front windows for the holidays, which include a QR code for voting. These decorated windows can be found around Downtown through the holiday season.

A panel of judges will go around during December’s First Friday event to vote on the best one. A community favorite vote will take place during the Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8.

“Do your holiday shopping, eat out, grab some food or gift cards or presents as well. And then with all of our events going on in Downtown Bryan, it’s just a great way to just stroll throughout Downtown so you can see all the really amazing windows. Check out all the holiday lights around Downtown and then just enjoy the events themselves,” Destination Bryan PR and Communications Manager, Abigail Noel, said.

The winner will be announced following the community vote.

