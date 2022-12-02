BCS Christmas Parade returns after two year absence

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The streets of Bryan and College Station are going to look a little more spirited on Sunday afternoon.

The BCS Christmas Parade is back for the first time since 2020.

“The fact that we haven’t held the parade in the last two years has really excited everyone,” said BCS Christmas Parade Chair Penny Zant.

The parade has over 80 entries marching. Reveille will be leading the parade for the fifth time.

Bryan and College Station marching bands, boy scout troops and more community organizations will also be taking part this year.

One thing that is different this year is the parade will be stopping short of Villa Maria Rd.

The parade will step off at 2 p.m. on the corner of University Dr. and Polo Rd.

You can see a route for the parade below.

