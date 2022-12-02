Brenham resident claims $1 million lottery ticket

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham resident just struck gold and won the lottery. The winning $1 million ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X was purchased at AM PM Express right on Main Street.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million, according to the Texas Lottery. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.