Bryan High drum major who grew up with no sound shares his love of music

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan High Senior Aiden Monsivais grew up living between what some would consider two worlds. His mother was born deaf so he didn’t have many auditory experiences in his household.

As a hearing child of a deaf adult (CODA), his first language was sign language but early on he knew he had a passion for music. Monsivais says he learned English from his grandmother when she would come and talk to him.

As early as middle school Monsivais began playing the baritone saxophone and now in his final year at Bryan High he earned one of three drum major positions in the Bryan Viking Marching Band.

Monsivais says he wants to be an inspiration for others that are in a similar position.

“From any background of life you can do anything you want to cause I think it doesn’t make very much sense for somebody who didn’t really grow up listening to that much music, really being within the culture to just eventually proceeded and become drum major,” said Monsivais.

Monsivais’s band director Laura Grems says he’s been an inspiration to fellow bandmates. She says he’s even incorporated sign language into performances, something that helps him communicate with another drum major that’s partially deaf.

“Aiden knows some sign language obviously from communicating with his mother. Stewart is half deaf in one of his ears and fully deaf in one ear, half deaf altogether,” said Grems. “And so Aiden came up with totally on his own ways for he and Stewart to communicate up on the podium and kind of give each other their feedback as we would do different reps of our runs of our show and so they helped each other along the way.”

Monsivais says although his mom can’t hear the music he plays she’s been his greatest supporter.

“This year she came to a lot of games to just watch me conduct and that was really fun to have this year,” said Monsivais. “We really didn’t have the same experience in other years since she can’t really experience the music as much.”

“She always liked watching like the visuals of us marching around on the field and seeing me conduct,” said Monsivais.

