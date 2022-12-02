Burton enters regional finals with perfect record at 12-0

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers season is rolling into the regional finals. This year’s squad is impressive. They’re 12-0, and haven’t allowed a point in the post season.

Head Coach Jason Hodde is also the defensive coordinator. He takes a lot of pride in his team’s defensive performance.

Burton is heading to Bastrop Friday night to take on Granger. The Panthers will face a good rushing attack, so they’re focusing on that and relying on their talent.

“They just play hard,” Jason Hodde, Burton Head Football Coach said. “They get after it and swarm to the ball. We take we take pride in defense. It’s one of those things that we always try to put a stamp on from day one. We work it a lot. It’s kind of a mindset. We’re going toplay defense first and then score points because if they can’t score... they can’t win.”

Kick-off Friday night is at 7:00.

Burton also hasn’t had a home game this season due to construction for a new field.

