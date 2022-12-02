City of Huntsville names new police chief

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Huntsville has named a new police chief. Darryle Slaven, a 34-year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department, previously served as the interim chief of police when former Chief Kevin Lunsford retired earlier this year.

“After a review of his qualifications, performance as interim, and many conversations with both citizens and staff, I have decided to remove the interim tag and name Darryle Slaven as the Chief of Police,” a statement from the city said.

Slaven was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1988 and attended the Adjutant General Officer Basic Course in Indiana, graduating in early 1989. In May of 1988 he started working with the City of Huntsville and completed the Harris County Sheriff’s Academy in 1989. Afterwards, he started as a patrol officer with Huntsville Police Department.

After 11 years as a patrol officer, he transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division for about two and half years. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2002 , Lieutenant in 2007 and Captain in 2010.

He served as a Captain for almost one year when the position was reclassified to Assistant Chief where he served through July 2022.

“Chief Slaven has shown to be well respected in the law enforcement community, the other departments of the City, and the residents of Huntsville,” the statement said.

