College Station to battle Smithson Valley in 5A D-1 Regional Finals Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars will face Smithson Valley on Saturday afternoon at The PField in Pflugerville in the Class 5A Division 1 Region 3 Finals..

Cougar head coach Stoney Pryor electing to play on Saturday in the fourth round with the state championship game set to also kickoff on a Saturday in two weeks.

The Cougars are coming off a 52 to 28 win over Georgetown - avenging an earlier season loss to the Eagles.

While last week may have had a personal component, that is not the case this week as College Station will go back to their usual 1-0 approach.

“I think that 1-0 mentality that we’ve talked about quite a bit with the kids and with you as well is something that obviously works with whoever you are playing and our goal is not so personal that it’s beat Georgetown and we really don’t care or beat Smithson Valley and we don’t care. No, it’s beat the next team, whoever they are. Go 1-0 and then see what lies ahead.,” said Pryor.

A Cougar win will send them to the 5A Division I State Semifinals where they will play either San Juan Alamo North or Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial next Saturday.

