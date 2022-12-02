College Station’s Christmas in the Park filled with holiday spirit

It's almost time for Christmas in the Park!
It's almost time for Christmas in the Park!(College Station Parks & Recreation Department)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Clause and his reindeer stopped by College Station on Friday to help kick off the Christmas in the Park weekend.

Christmas in the Park is happening Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. The free event will feature live music and performances by local groups, old-fashioned hayrides, a snow slide and snow pit, cookies, and hot chocolate. Those in attendance can also take a photo with Santa Clause and his reindeer or adopt a Holiday Park Pal.

Luis Perez, College Station’s Parks and Recreation supervisor, says putting on free events is important to foster community and bring in the holiday spirit. It also provides an opportunity for parents to enjoy the holidays with their kids.

“They’re going to do a lot of running around, a lot of fun activities getting ready to get a little soaked on the snow slide, snow pit, it will wear them out,” Perez said.

Those looking to attend can park at Post Oak Mall and take a shuttle down to the park. Shuttles start at 4 p.m. and end at midnight.

For a full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
The crash is located at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
Grimes county deputies, investigators and EMS are responding to a shooting near Plantersville.
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
Bryan Police Investigating homicide
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Around a dozen businesses have decorated their front windows around Downtown Bryan
Annual window decorating contest kicks off Friday night
Huntsville Police Department
City of Huntsville names new police chief