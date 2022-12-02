College Station’s Christmas in the Park filled with holiday spirit

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Clause and his reindeer stopped by College Station on Friday to help kick off the Christmas in the Park weekend.

Christmas in the Park is happening Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. The free event will feature live music and performances by local groups, old-fashioned hayrides, a snow slide and snow pit, cookies, and hot chocolate. Those in attendance can also take a photo with Santa Clause and his reindeer or adopt a Holiday Park Pal.

Luis Perez, College Station’s Parks and Recreation supervisor, says putting on free events is important to foster community and bring in the holiday spirit. It also provides an opportunity for parents to enjoy the holidays with their kids.

“They’re going to do a lot of running around, a lot of fun activities getting ready to get a little soaked on the snow slide, snow pit, it will wear them out,” Perez said.

Those looking to attend can park at Post Oak Mall and take a shuttle down to the park. Shuttles start at 4 p.m. and end at midnight.

For a full schedule, click here.

