Denver Harris enters transfer portal

Texas A&M's Denver Harris celebrates after a pass breakup in the end zone against Mississippi...
Texas A&M's Denver Harris celebrates after a pass breakup in the end zone against Mississippi State.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M defensive back Denver Harris became the latest Aggie to enter his name in the transfer portal.

The freshman played five games this season before being suspended ahead of the Ole Miss game. Harris had 14 tackles and three pass breakups. He was a five-star prospect, the No. 23 overall player in the Class of 2022, and the top-rated defensive back in Texas A&M’s historic signing class.


Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated

