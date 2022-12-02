Denver Harris enters transfer portal

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M defensive back Denver Harris became the latest Aggie to enter his name in the transfer portal.

The freshman played five games this season before being suspended ahead of the Ole Miss game. Harris had 14 tackles and three pass breakups. He was a five-star prospect, the No. 23 overall player in the Class of 2022, and the top-rated defensive back in Texas A&M’s historic signing class.

