Dog apprehended for reckless driving in Walmart parking lot, police say

The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was...
The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the dog.(Kilgore Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (Gray News) – Police in Texas were shocked to find a dog behind the wheel of a car that crashed in a Walmart parking lot Thursday.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while his owners were shopping inside the store.

“He apparently got little antsy and bounced around the cab, setting this truck in motion,” police said.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while...
According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while his owners were shopping inside the store.(Kilgore Police Department)

Aiding to the problem, the vehicle’s steering column had prior damage, which allowed to dog to put the car in drive. The dog was also wearing a leash, which police believe got caught on the emergency brake and released it.

“It doesn’t sound feasible, but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash,” police said.

The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the dog.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
The crash is located at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
Grimes county deputies, investigators and EMS are responding to a shooting near Plantersville.
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
Bryan Police Investigating homicide
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated

Latest News

Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary- Mrs. Glenn’s class
Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary- Mrs. Glenn’s class
An interior surveillance video shows the suspects stealing the 5-week-old puppies and then...
Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies
At the height of the outbreak, over the summer, hundreds of people were being infected weekly.
US plans end to mpox public health emergency in January
A father says his son is a hero for saving his life after his truck fell on him while the two...
Father calls son 'hero' for saving his life
Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies