Find one-of-a-kind gifts at 40th Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a weekend shopping experience like no other! The 40th Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos Center. There will be 105 artists and craftsmen from across the Brazos Valley with home and holiday decor, handmade jewelry, ceramics, food and more.

“It’s a great place to come for gift-giving ideas for the holidays,” event organizer Ronni Elmore said.

Some of the vendors joined BVTM Friday. You can learn about their businesses below.

RShirts Embroidery

Mother-daughter duo Rachel Sacco and Rhonda Sacco of RShirts Embroidery design embroidered Christmas shirts, tea towels, bath towels, kids’ items and more.

Sweet and Sassy Florals & One Fine Roast

You’ll find sisters Melissa Fitzgerald and Angela Strong side-by-side at the weekend event. Fitzgerald is the owner of Sweet and Sassy Florals and will have holiday arrangements, swags, wreaths and ornaments. At Strong’s One Fine Roast booth, you’ll find freshly-roasted coffee from different origins along with gift baskets that come in various sizes.

Timeless Treasures

Timeless Treasures owner Lee Hernandez designs jewelry out of antique silverware. She’ll have one-of-a-kind necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets along with custom cheese markers and knives. Hernandez will also be customizing rings on-site at the Christmas Arts & Crafts Show.

Pampered Chef

Anita Prazak is a Pampered Chef Consultant who will have various kitchen tools. At her booth, you’ll find items like pans, cooking sheets, baking kits and cutting mats along with spices.

The Christmas Arts & Crafts show will have free admission and parking. To see more businesses that plan to be there, click here.

